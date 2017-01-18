Seattle Remembers Chris Vandebrooke

Seattle Remembers Chris Vandebrooke

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Stranger

As of this writing, the LAPD has released no further details on the investigation. Though neither band was ever hugely popular, both left a deep mark on Seattle music-Engine Kid in particular, perhaps the closest this city ever came to matching the emotional resonance of Slint, an angular, enigmatic, and influential post-rock band from Louisville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs... Mon Falcon Fan 2
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Mon Prophet Atlantis 15
[]=[]? pure Puyallup / Tacoma (Oct '13) Jan 15 Anonymous 3
Need sub strip in west seattle Jan 14 Anonymous 6
Blues Jan 13 IndiansFan 1
Federal Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt. Jan 11 Jim 1
Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12) Jan 9 sympathyforthedevil8 427
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for King County was issued at January 17 at 3:52PM PST

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. South Korea
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,401 • Total comments across all topics: 278,006,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC