Seattle Public Schools: Community budget-gap briefing Tuesday; local items on board agenda Wednesday
As public meetings start picking up after the holiday season wraps up, here are two of interest this week related to Seattle Public Schools : TUESDAY: The last of three district-budget-gap meetings is set for Tuesday night, 6:30 pm, Franklin High School . The Seattle Council PTSA is hosting the meetings to talk about, and look for community input on, budget priorities, in the face of what could be a $74 million shortfall for the district.
