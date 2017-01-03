Seattle Public Schools: Community bud...

Seattle Public Schools: Community budget-gap briefing Tuesday; local items on board agenda Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: West Seattle Blog

As public meetings start picking up after the holiday season wraps up, here are two of interest this week related to Seattle Public Schools : TUESDAY: The last of three district-budget-gap meetings is set for Tuesday night, 6:30 pm, Franklin High School . The Seattle Council PTSA is hosting the meetings to talk about, and look for community input on, budget priorities, in the face of what could be a $74 million shortfall for the district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10) 2 hr Anonymous 9
Trump vs Clinton 2016 5 hr Rin Tin Tin 13
Need sub strip in west seattle Jan 1 Seachick2001 4
High School Students React to Climate Change Dec 27 sympathyforthedevil8 9
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16) Dec 26 ETG 31
amozon Dec 26 kyman 1
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,576,952

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC