Seattle is again crane capital of America, but lead is shrinking

Seattle has again been named the crane capital of America, as the local construction boom shows little sign of slowing in 2017. Seattle had 62 cranes dotting the skyline at the end of 2016, the most in the country, according to Rider Levett Bucknall , a firm that tracks cranes across the world.

