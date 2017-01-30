Seattle Iron and Metals Corp.fined $64,000 for polluting Duwamish River
The Washington Department of Ecology has fined Seattle Iron and Metals Corp. $64,000 for discharging stormwater with excessive levels of several pollutants into the Duwamish River in Seattle. The recycling business at 601 South Myrtle St. recovers metal from cars and other machinery.
