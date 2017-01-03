Seattle Eastbound I-90 Traffic Shifts to Express Lanes for Weekend Starting Friday, Jan. 13
Drivers heading east across Lake Washington should plan ahead for construction and delays Friday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 16 due to ongoing work to add around-the-clock HOV lanes to Interstate 90. Beginning at 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, until 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, eastbound I-90 will be reduced to a single lane near Rainier Avenue South in Seattle, and all traffic will be routed into the express lanes. Drivers traveling east from Seattle should plan for lengthy delays along Interstate 5, eastbound State Route 520 and eastbound I-90.
