Sawant want to strengthen Seattle's laws against warrantless surveillance

With renewed concerns about the reach of the federal government's surveillance, the chair of Seattle City Council's Energy and Environment Committee wants to strengthen the city's laws when it comes to warrantless cameras on City of Seattle property and assets like Seattle City Light's utility poles. "At least I think that the members of the public agree that Seattle must stand up to any kind of big brother idea, and also I would like for the city to protect its residents without having any real expectations for cooperation from federal agencies," District 3 representative and committee chair Kshama Sawant said.

