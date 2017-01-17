PHOTOS: West Seattleites' views from ...

PHOTOS: West Seattleites' views from the Womxn's March on Seattle

With more than 100,000 participants, the Womxn's March on Seattle lasted more than four and a half hours - from the first departures from Judkins Park around 11:15, to the Seattle Police announcement that the last marchers had arrived at Seattle Center around 3:50 pm, without incidents or arrests. We covered marchers leaving West Seattle this morning ; we appreciate everyone who has sent photos and expect to add more.

