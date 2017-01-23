Our New to Town Issue Is Still on Stands-Here's What You May Have Missed
Because of The Stranger 's flood of Inauguration coverage , there's a definite possibility you missed some of the stories that came out in the paper last week-and it was a pretty hefty special issue: a primer of everything a new Seattle resident might need to know about this fine Pacific Northwest city. Advice to Seattle newcomers from newcomers , which finds Seattle newbs telling other newbs where to eat, drink and hang, and how to survive Seattle winters.
