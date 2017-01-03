More West Seattle Snow? Winter Weather Advisory alert for 4 pm-6 am
Some areas of West Seattle still have snow on the ground from last weekend - and we could see more tonight. The National Weather Service has a Winter Weather Advisory alert up for our area, officially starting t 4 pm and continuing through 6 am Sunday.
