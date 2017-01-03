More off-leash areas? Seattle Parks Board to consider draft dog plan next week
The pink dots are where the city has off-leash dog parks now - in West Seattle, for example, Westcrest Park is the only one. Will more be added - and if so, where? A key step toward deciding that could come next Thursday night, when the Seattle Parks Board discusses, and might vote on, the draft People, Dogs, and Parks Strategic Plan .
