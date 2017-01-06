Molly Pope to Bring a Star is Born Ba...

Molly Pope to Bring a Star is Born Back to Feinstein's/54 Below

Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Garnering critical acclaim, Pope's take on the music of the iconic 1954 Warner Bros. film debuted in 2016 to packed houses and now includes a recently re-discovered song written by Harold Arlen and George Gershwin for, but cut from, the original movie.

Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

