Molly Pope to Bring a Star is Born Back to Feinstein's/54 Below
Garnering critical acclaim, Pope's take on the music of the iconic 1954 Warner Bros. film debuted in 2016 to packed houses and now includes a recently re-discovered song written by Harold Arlen and George Gershwin for, but cut from, the original movie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dahnhak Yoga Masters guilty of Bullbaiting they...
|8 hr
|Patrick Gilbride ...
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|22 hr
|Prof of Mid East ...
|14
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 4
|sympahtyforthedevil8
|424
|Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10)
|Jan 3
|Anonymous
|9
|Need sub strip in west seattle
|Jan 1
|Seachick2001
|4
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Dec 27
|sympathyforthedevil8
|9
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC