Missing West Seattle man's remains identified as Richard D. Arneson
The skeletal remains of a West Seattle man, missing for the past 11 months have been positively identified by a Texas lab as that of Richard D. Arneson according to a story published in the Chinook Observer . The newspaper/website serves the Columbia River, Pacific County area of Washington State.
Read more at West Seattle Herald.
