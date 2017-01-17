Missing West Seattle man's remains id...

Missing West Seattle man's remains identified as Richard D. Arneson

The skeletal remains of a West Seattle man, missing for the past 11 months have been positively identified by a Texas lab as that of Richard D. Arneson according to a story published in the Chinook Observer . The newspaper/website serves the Columbia River, Pacific County area of Washington State.

