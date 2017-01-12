Memorial set for the late Alan Sugiyama

The memorial service for Alan Sugiyama, a longtime Seattle community activist and the first Asian-American elected to the Seattle school board, will be held at Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center on Sunday, Jan. 29 2:00 p.m. Executive Development Institute co-founder and board member Vanna Novak said, "Al was a tenacious, fearless fighter. Right up to the end, he fought the big fight.

