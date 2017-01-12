Memorial set for the late Alan Sugiyama
The memorial service for Alan Sugiyama, a longtime Seattle community activist and the first Asian-American elected to the Seattle school board, will be held at Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center on Sunday, Jan. 29 2:00 p.m. Executive Development Institute co-founder and board member Vanna Novak said, "Al was a tenacious, fearless fighter. Right up to the end, he fought the big fight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Asian Weekly.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs...
|5 hr
|Falcon Fan
|2
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|10 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|15
|[]=[]? pure Puyallup / Tacoma (Oct '13)
|Sun
|Ethanblack520
|3
|Need sub strip in west seattle
|Sat
|Ethanblack520
|6
|Blues
|Jan 13
|IndiansFan
|1
|Federal Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt.
|Jan 11
|Jim
|1
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 9
|sympathyforthedevil8
|427
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC