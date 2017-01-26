Major gas leak at construction site i...

Major gas leak at construction site in University District

Friday

Seattle firefighters were called to the scene of a major gas leak early on Friday afternoon in Seattle's University District. The leak was reported at 12:41 p.m., according to the city's 911 log, at 15th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 50th Street, the site of a construction spot.

Seattle, WA

