Major gas leak at construction site in University District
Seattle firefighters were called to the scene of a major gas leak early on Friday afternoon in Seattle's University District. The leak was reported at 12:41 p.m., according to the city's 911 log, at 15th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 50th Street, the site of a construction spot.
