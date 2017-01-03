LSG Sky Chefs found in violation of Seattle's minimum-wage law
After an almost-two-year investigation, LSG Sky Chefs , which has run an airline-catering facility in the West Seattle Triangle, has been found by the city to have violated the minimum-wage law. Here's the announcement just sent out: The Seattle Office of Labor Standards found that LSG Sky Chefs violated Seattle's Minimum Wage Ordinance, and has ordered the company to pay $210,213 in lost wages plus interest to 156 employees and $109,320 in liquidated damages.
