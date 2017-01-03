Lisa Herbold begins second year as Seattle City Councilmember for West Seattle, South Park
This week marked the start of Lisa Herbold 's second year as the first City Councilmember for District 1, West Seattle and South Park - one year since her swearing-in ceremony on January 4, 2016. As we had done just before she took office, we invited her to sit down with us for an interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
