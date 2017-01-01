Let's Hope It's a Good One
All of us here at Fremont Universe and Next Door Media would like to wish you a happy and prosperous New Year in Seattle, the city we live to love, and love to live in! As John Lennon sang about the New Year, " Let's hope it's a good one, without any fear.
Comments
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need sub strip in west seattle
|Sun
|Seachick2001
|4
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Dec 27
|sympathyforthedevil8
|9
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16)
|Dec 26
|ETG
|31
|amozon
|Dec 26
|kyman
|1
|Warning! Ulta In Tukwila Will Ruin Your Hair (Oct '07)
|Dec 25
|CathrineMcmullen
|24
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|Dec 23
|sympathyforthedevil8
|422
