Lesbian author Sarah Schulman at Seattle Central Library on Jan. 17
I'm sure you're familiar with Sarah's work over the last several decades as a nationally-renowned writer and AIDS activist, one of the first journalists to write about AIDS in the 1980s, as well as the co-director of the ACT UP Oral History Project, co-producer of United in Anger: A History of ACT UP, and the widely-respected author of 18 books. This will be Sarah's first reading in Seattle in well over a decade, and it's about time! Described by bell hooks as 'a vision of mutual recognition and accountability that liberates,' Conflict Is Not Abuse is a searing rejection of the cultural phenomena of blame, cruelty, and scapegoating.
