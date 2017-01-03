Lesbian author Sarah Schulman at Seat...

Lesbian author Sarah Schulman at Seattle Central Library on Jan. 17

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Seattle Gay News

I'm sure you're familiar with Sarah's work over the last several decades as a nationally-renowned writer and AIDS activist, one of the first journalists to write about AIDS in the 1980s, as well as the co-director of the ACT UP Oral History Project, co-producer of United in Anger: A History of ACT UP, and the widely-respected author of 18 books. This will be Sarah's first reading in Seattle in well over a decade, and it's about time! Described by bell hooks as 'a vision of mutual recognition and accountability that liberates,' Conflict Is Not Abuse is a searing rejection of the cultural phenomena of blame, cruelty, and scapegoating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Gay News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dahnhak Yoga Masters guilty of Bullbaiting they... 3 hr Patrick Gilbride ... 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 17 hr Prof of Mid East ... 14
Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12) Jan 4 sympahtyforthedevil8 424
Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10) Jan 3 Anonymous 9
Need sub strip in west seattle Jan 1 Seachick2001 4
High School Students React to Climate Change Dec 27 sympathyforthedevil8 9
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,845 • Total comments across all topics: 277,676,542

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC