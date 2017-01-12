Lesbian author Sarah Schulman at Seattle Central Library on Jan. 17
I'm sure you're familiar with Sarah's work over the last several decades as a nationally-renowned writer and AIDS activist, one of the first journalists to write about AIDS in the 1980s, as well as the co-director of the ACT UP Oral History Project, co-producer of United in Anger: A History of ACT UP, and the widely-respected author of 18 books. This will be Sarah's first reading in Seattle in well over a decade, and it's about time! Described by bell hooks as 'a vision of mutual recognition and accountability that liberates,' Conflict Is Not Abuse is a searing rejection of the cultural phenomena of blame, cruelty, and scapegoating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Gay News.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blues
|4 hr
|IndiansFan
|1
|Need sub strip in west seattle
|4 hr
|IndiansFan
|5
|3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs...
|Thu
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Federal Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt.
|Jan 11
|Jim
|1
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 9
|sympathyforthedevil8
|427
|Seahawks story lines and article links for Seah...
|Jan 9
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|seahawks paul richardson steps up!
|Jan 8
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC