Last-Minute Plans: 68 Free, Cheap & E...

Last-Minute Plans: 68 Free, Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: January 6-8

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Stranger

This weekend is your last chance to see the Tacoma Art Museum's 30 Americans exhibit. On Sunday, TAM will have a free community festival to mark the occasion, which will include a dynamic performance of the jazz that inspired Jean-Michel Basquiat, the creator of the piece pictured here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dahnhak Yoga Masters guilty of Bullbaiting they... 16 hr Patrick Gilbride ... 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Fri Prof of Mid East ... 14
Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12) Jan 4 sympahtyforthedevil8 424
Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10) Jan 3 Anonymous 9
Need sub strip in west seattle Jan 1 Seachick2001 4
High School Students React to Climate Change Dec 27 sympathyforthedevil8 9
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,631 • Total comments across all topics: 277,689,542

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC