Last-Minute Plans: 68 Free, Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: January 6-8
This weekend is your last chance to see the Tacoma Art Museum's 30 Americans exhibit. On Sunday, TAM will have a free community festival to mark the occasion, which will include a dynamic performance of the jazz that inspired Jean-Michel Basquiat, the creator of the piece pictured here.
