Lagunitas Brewery and Tasting Room now open in Ballard

According to Eater Seattle , Lagunitas Brewery and Tasting Room is now open in the former Hilliard's Beer space at 1550 49th St NW. This location is the second of this type of satellite tasting room for Lagunitas, which recently opened another small Taproom and Beer Sanctuary at a former brewpub in Charleston .

