JuNO Land Use community meeting set for Jan. 19
The rezone is contrary to the West Seattle Junction Neighborhood Plan previously adopted by the City that prioritizes retaining existing single-family zoned areas, which will be discussed. We also want to work together to raise awareness of the draft MHA HALA proposal to our neighbors that not yet heard about it or are unclear about what it means.
