It's about more than a tree, say West Seattle neighbors whose challenge gets a hearing tomorrow

Tomorrow, the city Hearing Examiner will hear arguments in the fight over whether a house will replace a 100+-foot tree at 3036 39th SW. We first wrote about it seven months ago , in early June, when a neighborhood 9-year-old was going door to door to let people know that the Ponderosa Pine's days might be numbered.

