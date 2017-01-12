Inauguration Week: Tibbetts United Me...

Inauguration Week: Tibbetts United Methodist Church labyrinth

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: West Seattle Blog

We have been receiving, and adding to the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar , announcements of events for this upcoming Presidential Inauguration week - events of contemplation, collaboration, commiseration. So starting right now, we're publishing home-page notes about some of what's happening, and inviting you to send us any announcement that you haven't sent yet .

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs... 9 hr Falcon Fan 2
Trump vs Clinton 2016 15 hr Prophet Atlantis 15
[]=[]? pure Puyallup / Tacoma (Oct '13) Sun Ethanblack520 3
Need sub strip in west seattle Sat Ethanblack520 6
Blues Jan 13 IndiansFan 1
Federal Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt. Jan 11 Jim 1
Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12) Jan 9 sympathyforthedevil8 427
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Watch for King County was issued at January 16 at 2:00PM PST

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,386 • Total comments across all topics: 277,980,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC