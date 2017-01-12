Inauguration Week: Tibbetts United Methodist Church labyrinth
We have been receiving, and adding to the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar , announcements of events for this upcoming Presidential Inauguration week - events of contemplation, collaboration, commiseration. So starting right now, we're publishing home-page notes about some of what's happening, and inviting you to send us any announcement that you haven't sent yet .
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs...
|9 hr
|Falcon Fan
|2
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|15 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|15
|[]=[]? pure Puyallup / Tacoma (Oct '13)
|Sun
|Ethanblack520
|3
|Need sub strip in west seattle
|Sat
|Ethanblack520
|6
|Blues
|Jan 13
|IndiansFan
|1
|Federal Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt.
|Jan 11
|Jim
|1
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 9
|sympathyforthedevil8
|427
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC