How to cut $74 million? Here's what Seattle School Board will look at Wednesday
Seattle Public Schools has warned of a potential $74 million budget gap because of underfunding from the state and the so-called "levy cliff," both explained here . At a special School Board meeting tomorrow , a long list of ways to make up that gap will be discussed, including larger classes and smaller staffs.
