How do Seattle youth feel about a Pre...

How do Seattle youth feel about a President Trump? Disbelief, stress, and for some, relief

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

The whole country is talking about Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration. But did you ever hear from the youth about what a President Trump means to them? In this podcast, we hear from Somali Muslim college students, a high schooler that supports Donald Trump, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump vs Clinton 2016 22 hr Danl Boone 16
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15) Tue Danielle Edvalds 22
3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs... Jan 16 Falcon Fan 2
[]=[]? pure Puyallup / Tacoma (Oct '13) Jan 15 Anonymous 3
Need sub strip in west seattle Jan 14 Anonymous 6
Blues Jan 13 IndiansFan 1
Federal Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt. Jan 11 Jim 1
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,799 • Total comments across all topics: 278,060,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC