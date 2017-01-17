How do Seattle youth feel about a President Trump? Disbelief, stress, and for some, relief
The whole country is talking about Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration. But did you ever hear from the youth about what a President Trump means to them? In this podcast, we hear from Somali Muslim college students, a high schooler that supports Donald Trump, and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
