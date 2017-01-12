Historic Seattle 'cottage' for sale i...

Historic Seattle 'cottage' for sale in Broadmoor

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

This home at 3356 E. Shore Drive is listed for $1.975 million. You can see the full listing here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blues 28 min IndiansFan 1
Need sub strip in west seattle 29 min IndiansFan 5
3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs... Thu SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Federal Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt. Jan 11 Jim 1
Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12) Jan 9 sympathyforthedevil8 427
Seahawks story lines and article links for Seah... Jan 9 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
seahawks paul richardson steps up! Jan 8 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,201 • Total comments across all topics: 277,883,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC