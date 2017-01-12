Historic Seattle 'cottage' for sale in Broadmoor
This home at 3356 E. Shore Drive is listed for $1.975 million. You can see the full listing here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blues
|28 min
|IndiansFan
|1
|Need sub strip in west seattle
|29 min
|IndiansFan
|5
|3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs...
|Thu
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Federal Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt.
|Jan 11
|Jim
|1
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 9
|sympathyforthedevil8
|427
|Seahawks story lines and article links for Seah...
|Jan 9
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|seahawks paul richardson steps up!
|Jan 8
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC