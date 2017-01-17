High winds, heavy rains, possible flooding for Western Washington Tuesday
Forecasts call for continued rain across the region, with high winds to the north and freezing rain and/or sleet above 1,000 feet. Flood watches and advisories are in effect for several counties, including King.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|7 hr
|Danl Boone
|16
|3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs...
|Jan 16
|Falcon Fan
|2
|[]=[]? pure Puyallup / Tacoma (Oct '13)
|Jan 15
|Anonymous
|3
|Need sub strip in west seattle
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|6
|Blues
|Jan 13
|IndiansFan
|1
|Federal Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt.
|Jan 11
|Jim
|1
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 9
|sympathyforthedevil8
|427
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC