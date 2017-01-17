Hala Rezoning: 2 Junction Neighborhood Organization meetings this...
January 26th is the next major city meeting in West Seattle related to proposed rezoning for the Housing Affordability and Livability Agenda 's Mandatory Housing Affordability component - and this week, the Junction Neighborhood Organization has two meetings to prepare for it. From JuNO director Rene Commons : Guest Speaker Cindi Barker: Cindi will be sharing the MoCA response to the MHA HALA rezone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs...
|Mon
|Falcon Fan
|2
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Mon
|Prophet Atlantis
|15
|[]=[]? pure Puyallup / Tacoma (Oct '13)
|Jan 15
|Anonymous
|3
|Need sub strip in west seattle
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|6
|Blues
|Jan 13
|IndiansFan
|1
|Federal Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt.
|Jan 11
|Jim
|1
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 9
|sympathyforthedevil8
|427
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC