Grim tally: King County's annual count of the homeless
Michelle Bretz and Dear Garcia-Stubbs, both childcare providers by day, search Dahl Playfield in Roosevelt District for Seattle's homeless population during 'Count Us In', King County's annual qualitative survey of people experiencing homelessness across the county, during the early morning hours of Friday, January 27, 2017. Credit: Matt Mills McKnight Early Friday morning, thousands of volunteers fanned across King County in small teams in cars and on foot to ferret out those living in doorways, in cars, in parking lots, beneath highways and in the green spaces near Puget Sound - all part of the annual accounting of the region's homeless.
