Garfield students: "Seattle bubble" shields us, not others, from Trump
"What worries me is that Trump is normalizing bigoted attitudes," said Garfield High School senior Keenan Simpson, 18, who will participate a school walkout on Inauguration Day along with thousands of other students across the country. less "What worries me is that Trump is normalizing bigoted attitudes," said Garfield High School senior Keenan Simpson, 18, who will participate a school walkout on Inauguration Day along with thousands of other ... more Garfield High School student Quinn Sullivan, 18, will participate a school walkout on Inauguration Day along with thousands of other students across the country.
