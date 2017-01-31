From Caldecott to Queen Anne

Newly-minted Caldecott Medal winner Javaka Steptoe speaks to students at Queen Anne Elementary during an assembly on Jan. 26. Photo by Joe Veyera The Brookyln-based author and illustrator was aware that his latest book, "Radiant Child: The Story of Young Artists Jean-Michel Basquiat," was in contention for the Caldecott Medal, but that it also faced stiff competition. He quickly got out and "tried not to get my phone soaked," as he learned his book on the late-New York neo-expressionist artist had been recognized as the most distinguished American picture book for children from the past year.

