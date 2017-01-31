From Caldecott to Queen Anne
Newly-minted Caldecott Medal winner Javaka Steptoe speaks to students at Queen Anne Elementary during an assembly on Jan. 26. Photo by Joe Veyera The Brookyln-based author and illustrator was aware that his latest book, "Radiant Child: The Story of Young Artists Jean-Michel Basquiat," was in contention for the Caldecott Medal, but that it also faced stiff competition. He quickly got out and "tried not to get my phone soaked," as he learned his book on the late-New York neo-expressionist artist had been recognized as the most distinguished American picture book for children from the past year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Magnolia News.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|15 hr
|seahawk
|18
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|15 hr
|seahawk
|429
|Painsss
|Mon
|Kaylee
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|Jan 27
|Jackie R
|23
|Blues
|Jan 24
|Kayleerav
|3
|Shady place for a dead drop in Seattle?
|Jan 23
|l_day
|1
|seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16)
|Jan 22
|frank januzelli
|33
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC