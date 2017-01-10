Frock Boutique at Phinney and 65th is closed
Frock Boutique at 6500 Phinney Ave. N. closed on Dec. 31 after 1-1/2 years. It had replaced Frock Shop , which had been in that space for nearly nine years .
