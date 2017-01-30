Free training for teen leaders! Rotary Club of West Seattle accepting applicants

If you are, or know, a 10th- or 11th-grader who's interested in leadership in their school and community - here's a chance for free training. The Rotary Club of West Seattle is accepting applications for the Rotary Youth Leadership Award , which covers the costs of an annual seminar March 16-19 at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, described as "taught by leadership experts and directed at teens in high school.

