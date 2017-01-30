Free training for teen leaders! Rotar...

Free training for teen leaders! Rotary Club of West Seattle accepting applicants

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: West Seattle Blog

If you are, or know, a 10th- or 11th-grader who's interested in leadership in their school and community - here's a chance for free training. The Rotary Club of West Seattle is accepting applications for the Rotary Youth Leadership Award , which covers the costs of an annual seminar March 16-19 at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, described as "taught by leadership experts and directed at teens in high school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12) 7 hr david bricker 428
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15) Jan 27 Jackie R 23
Blues Jan 24 Kayleerav 3
Shady place for a dead drop in Seattle? Jan 23 l_day 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Jan 22 Danl Boone 17
seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16) Jan 22 frank januzelli 33
Who owns Topix Jan 21 Kyle 1
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,366 • Total comments across all topics: 278,405,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC