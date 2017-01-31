FREE! Self-defense seminar, two sessions, ages 10+ at Elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu of Seattle
Elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu of Seattle invites you to a free self-defense seminar this Sunday - one session for women/girls, one coed session. From coach/proprietor Sonia Sillan : For us at Elite BJJ of Seattle, it's about awareness, empowerment, setting boundaries, having confidence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|10 hr
|seahawk
|18
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|10 hr
|seahawk
|429
|Painsss
|23 hr
|Kaylee
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|Jan 27
|Jackie R
|23
|Blues
|Jan 24
|Kayleerav
|3
|Shady place for a dead drop in Seattle?
|Jan 23
|l_day
|1
|seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16)
|Jan 22
|frank januzelli
|33
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC