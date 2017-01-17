FOLLOWUP: Mayor officially moves to authorize 3 encampments including Myers Way
A month and a half after announcing three "new" authorized encampments around the city , including the Myers Way Parcels site that is already home to an unauthorized encampment, Mayor Murray is following through. Here's the announcement, including plans for a community meeting: Today, Mayor Ed Murray sent emergency orders to City Council authorizing three previously announced encampment locations for people experiencing homelessness in Seattle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs...
|Mon
|Falcon Fan
|2
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Mon
|Prophet Atlantis
|15
|[]=[]? pure Puyallup / Tacoma (Oct '13)
|Jan 15
|Anonymous
|3
|Need sub strip in west seattle
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|6
|Blues
|Jan 13
|IndiansFan
|1
|Federal Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt.
|Jan 11
|Jim
|1
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 9
|sympathyforthedevil8
|427
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC