FOLLOWUP: Cleanup, road repairs, investigation continuing at West Seattle slide scene
As the day came to a close, Seattle Public Utilities crews were on both sides of the Fauntleroy slide - up on the dead-end section of California SW where part of the road itself washed away late last night , and down on the SW Cambridge street end, which is what you see in the next two photos, sent by Jeff VanGilder : SPU spokesperson Katie McVicker told WSB they still don't know why the 2-inch water line broke. Two customers were without water this afternoon, with others on California SW likely experiencing lower-than-normal water pressure, but SPU expected service to be fully restored tonight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who owns Topix
|5 hr
|Kyle
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|5 hr
|Orphelius Pontiac
|17
|Idiot Lesbian from Seattle on Fox News
|5 hr
|Orphelius Pontiac
|1
|Blues
|Thu
|Zippy
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|Jan 17
|Danielle Edvalds
|22
|3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs...
|Jan 16
|Falcon Fan
|2
|[]=[]? pure Puyallup / Tacoma (Oct '13)
|Jan 15
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC