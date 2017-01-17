FOLLOWUP: Cleanup, road repairs, inve...

FOLLOWUP: Cleanup, road repairs, investigation continuing at West Seattle slide scene

Read more: West Seattle Blog

As the day came to a close, Seattle Public Utilities crews were on both sides of the Fauntleroy slide - up on the dead-end section of California SW where part of the road itself washed away late last night , and down on the SW Cambridge street end, which is what you see in the next two photos, sent by Jeff VanGilder : SPU spokesperson Katie McVicker told WSB they still don't know why the 2-inch water line broke. Two customers were without water this afternoon, with others on California SW likely experiencing lower-than-normal water pressure, but SPU expected service to be fully restored tonight.

Read more at West Seattle Blog.

