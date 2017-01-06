Federal Orders For Cleaning Up the Willamette River Just Got Stronger-and More Expensive
After thousands of Portlanders provided input over three months this summer, the US Environmental Protection Agency revealed today it's beefed up its long-awaited final plan for cleaning up the toxic and complicated Portland Harbor Superfund site The EPA's final "Record of Decision"-a largely unbudging roadmap for how the Willamette's badly polluted riverbed will be tidied-includes tweaks that remove roughly 100 more acres of the river's toxic sediment than a proposal unveiled in June. That's a move likely to cheer environmentalists and community groups, who've been banging the drum for dredging far more sediment, and had been pushing the public to weigh in on the EPA's plan.
