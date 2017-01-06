Federal Orders For Cleaning Up the Wi...

Federal Orders For Cleaning Up the Willamette River Just Got Stronger-and More Expensive

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Pordland Mercury

After thousands of Portlanders provided input over three months this summer, the US Environmental Protection Agency revealed today it's beefed up its long-awaited final plan for cleaning up the toxic and complicated Portland Harbor Superfund site The EPA's final "Record of Decision"-a largely unbudging roadmap for how the Willamette's badly polluted riverbed will be tidied-includes tweaks that remove roughly 100 more acres of the river's toxic sediment than a proposal unveiled in June. That's a move likely to cheer environmentalists and community groups, who've been banging the drum for dredging far more sediment, and had been pushing the public to weigh in on the EPA's plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pordland Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dahnhak Yoga Masters guilty of Bullbaiting they... 8 hr Seattle chiroprac... 2
News Seattle chiropractor accused of having sex with... (Sep '07) 8 hr Seattle chiroprac... 17
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Fri Prof of Mid East ... 14
Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12) Jan 4 sympahtyforthedevil8 424
Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10) Jan 3 Anonymous 9
Need sub strip in west seattle Jan 1 Seachick2001 4
High School Students React to Climate Change Dec 27 sympathyforthedevil8 9
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,287 • Total comments across all topics: 277,708,654

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC