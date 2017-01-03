Falling Awake | Wherever I go, here we are
I'm not unlike many professional artists. My work means piecing together a career from teaching, publishing, speaking fees, grants, honorariums, and applying to choreograph in far away places, which satisfies my addiction to traveling, and my love of dancing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Magnolia News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|1 hr
|Whatever
|423
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|16 hr
|Rin Tin Tin
|13
|Need sub strip in west seattle
|Jan 1
|Seachick2001
|4
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16)
|Dec 26
|ETG
|31
|amozon
|Dec 26
|kyman
|1
|Warning! Ulta In Tukwila Will Ruin Your Hair (Oct '07)
|Dec 25
|CathrineMcmullen
|24
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC