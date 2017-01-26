Endlich! Stadium Rhein Haus to open i...

Endlich! Stadium Rhein Haus to open in February

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Tacoma Weekly

BAVARIAN EATS. Tacomans will soon scarf down homemade pretzels, craft lagers, grillwurst and more at Rhein Haus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tacoma Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blues Jan 24 Kayleerav 3
Shady place for a dead drop in Seattle? Jan 23 l_day 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Jan 22 Danl Boone 17
seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16) Jan 22 frank januzelli 33
Who owns Topix Jan 21 Kyle 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15) Jan 17 Danielle Edvalds 22
3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs... Jan 16 Falcon Fan 2
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,989 • Total comments across all topics: 278,283,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC