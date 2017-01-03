EDITORIAL | Looking ahead at the new year
Yes, there were a lot of celebrities lost this year, a number of whom had made a social impact that went beyond their craft. Then there was that election thing, which is probably the biggest argument for making up and tacking on a few more months after December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Magnolia News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|9
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|10 hr
|Rin Tin Tin
|13
|Need sub strip in west seattle
|Jan 1
|Seachick2001
|4
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Dec 27
|sympathyforthedevil8
|9
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16)
|Dec 26
|ETG
|31
|amozon
|Dec 26
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC