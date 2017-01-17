EDITORIAL | Appetite for bike share done right remains after Pronto demise
Don't let the looming end of Pronto - announced last week - obscure the fact that if done right, it can be an effective part of a wider transportation network, especially as a connector to other mass transit options. Some will say it's the city's onerous bike helmet law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Magnolia News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs...
|Mon
|Falcon Fan
|2
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Mon
|Prophet Atlantis
|15
|[]=[]? pure Puyallup / Tacoma (Oct '13)
|Jan 15
|Anonymous
|3
|Need sub strip in west seattle
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|6
|Blues
|Jan 13
|IndiansFan
|1
|Federal Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt.
|Jan 11
|Jim
|1
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 9
|sympathyforthedevil8
|427
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC