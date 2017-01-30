Dude, my teacher rocks - Jude Miqueli...

Dude, my teacher rocks - Jude Miqueli stars on stage and in the classroom

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: West Seattle Herald

She sports neon green nail polish, a tousle of short brunette waves and bright tattoos on her forearms - as well as a t-shirt bearing the logo for "Bloomz," an app that supports parent-teacher communication. Miqueli serves as ambassador for "Bloomz" on the West Seattle Montessori campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump vs Clinton 2016 9 hr seahawk 18
Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12) 9 hr seahawk 429
Painsss 21 hr Kaylee 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15) Jan 27 Jackie R 23
Blues Jan 24 Kayleerav 3
Shady place for a dead drop in Seattle? Jan 23 l_day 1
seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16) Jan 22 frank januzelli 33
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,417 • Total comments across all topics: 278,438,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC