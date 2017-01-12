Drone crashed into Seattle's Space Ne...

Drone crashed into Seattle's Space Needle on New Year's Eve

Video footage confirms that a drone aircraft flew directly at and crashed into the Space Needle's utmost viewing platform on New Year's Eve. The craft, which was subsequently recovered by the staff, was handed over to the Seattle Police Department on Tuesday.

