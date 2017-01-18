Did a squirrel cause Monday's power outage?
Seattle City Light Engineering and Technology Innovation Officer, Sephir Hamilton, reported today on twitter that a failed "cable terminator" was the source of the failure. SCL made the announcement in response to public inquiries on social media about the causes of the outage.
