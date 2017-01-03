Design review: Long paths for Midtown Center's mixed-use grocery...
Long-anticipated development is the shared theme Wednesday night as the East Design Review Board takes its first look at two projects neighbors have been expecting for years - one will replace the home of a classic Capitol Hill dive bar, the other could redefine the heart of the Central District. 600 E Howell You know it best as the Redwood .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capitol Hill Blog.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|7 hr
|Whatever
|423
|Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10)
|19 hr
|Anonymous
|9
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|22 hr
|Rin Tin Tin
|13
|Need sub strip in west seattle
|Jan 1
|Seachick2001
|4
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Dec 27
|sympathyforthedevil8
|9
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16)
|Dec 26
|ETG
|31
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC