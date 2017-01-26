Concert promotes peace
Back in Nov. 2016, KEXP-FM host John Richards had the idea to create an event that started the new year with the community coming together in song. On the morning of Friday, Jan. 20 KEXP hosted "Bed-In for Peace," a concert featuring local artists at their new studio "The Gathering Space."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Falcon.
