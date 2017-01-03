Community mourns passing of Al Sugiyama

21 hrs ago Read more: Northwest Asian Weekly

Long time community activist Al Sugiyama passed away on Jan. 2 at Swedish Hospital, surrounded by family and an intimate group of friends. One of his daughters told the Northwest Asian Weekly that his death was quick and peaceful.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Asian Weekly.

