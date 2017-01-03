Community mourns passing of Al Sugiyama
Long time community activist Al Sugiyama passed away on Jan. 2 at Swedish Hospital, surrounded by family and an intimate group of friends. One of his daughters told the Northwest Asian Weekly that his death was quick and peaceful.
