City of Seattle Orders Company to Pay...

City of Seattle Orders Company to Pay $335,000 for Violating Minimum Wage Law

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Stranger

Sky Chefs workers in West Seattle first complained they weren't getting the right minimum wage nearly two years ago . After nearly two years of complaints and bureaucratic hangups, a group of mostly immigrant and refugee workers in West Seattle could finally be paid what they're owed by their employer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12) Wed sympahtyforthedevil8 424
Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10) Tue Anonymous 9
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Tue Rin Tin Tin 13
Need sub strip in west seattle Jan 1 Seachick2001 4
High School Students React to Climate Change Dec 27 sympathyforthedevil8 9
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16) Dec 26 ETG 31
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,761 • Total comments across all topics: 277,633,192

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC