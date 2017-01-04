City of Seattle Orders Company to Pay $335,000 for Violating Minimum Wage Law
Sky Chefs workers in West Seattle first complained they weren't getting the right minimum wage nearly two years ago . After nearly two years of complaints and bureaucratic hangups, a group of mostly immigrant and refugee workers in West Seattle could finally be paid what they're owed by their employer.
