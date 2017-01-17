CHS Pics | Sanctuary at St. Mark's

CHS Pics | Sanctuary at St. Mark's

Born into the painful years following the Great Depression, Capitol Hill's St. Mark's Cathedral has helped provide a space for shelter and contemplation during hard times before. Sanctuary , a new artwork woven through with pop culture and politics was installed earlier this Inauguration Week and now hangs the length of the Cathedral Nave's southeast pillar: Through woven texts, sheet music, DVDs, and archival documents affixed to the textile's face, the work integrates popular and sacred music, a supernatural soap opera, and records of gay politics, sexuality, and culture in Seattle.

